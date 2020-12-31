You Lack Capacity To Curb Insecurity, Rivers Rep Tells Buhari

By Seun Adeuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to tackle the insecurity currently plaguing the country, the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has said.

Hon. Chinda was speaking at the grand finale of the sensitisation and verification of wards and local government area offices of the Grassroots Development Initiative, a pro-PDP group held in Obio/Akpor, Rivers State.

He stressed that his call for the President’s impeachment was not out of hatred but was for the best interest of Nigerians.

His words, “We do not hate Mr. President. He has done nothing personal to us but we are saying that Mr. President is not fit for purpose.

“If we look at our country and we do nothing and keep quiet because we are afraid or because we want to please people. By the time this country collapses, we will have no other country to go to.”

Insecurity has been an issue ravaging the country following attacks and killings ranging from banditry, terrorism, among several others.

The President had been called upon recently by the National Assembly to replace the service chiefs and overhaul the nation’s security architecture.