You May Have Had COVID-19 Without Realizing — Physician

By Seun Adeuyi
Whether you had a cough that would not quit or recently endured a “bad cold”, it’s only natural to wonder if you might have had COVID-19 without realizing it.
That’s especially true now that infectious disease experts say the virus was likely already spreading before countries started to lock down and put social distancing orders in place.
So, could you have had COVID-19 without realizing it? It’s possible. “I’m part of a research investigating the sero-prevalence of COVID antibodies (which are formed after being infected with COVID). In one particular town in Abuja, everyone whose blood samples we collected, had COVID antibodies. They weren’t even aware they ever had COVID,” explains a Medical Doctor on Twitter, with the handle, @Banjo_Dr.
The physician added that common denominator to all of them was that they all had some form of “malaria” at one point or the other and recovered after regular malaria treatment.
See tweet below: