You Must Change Your Style Of Governance — Okorocha To Buhari Presidency

Rochas Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West says Injustice and pervasive poverty are responsible for the anger and frustration with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okorocha made this known while hosting less privileged Nigerian Muslims at his private office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The former Imo State governor, who is also a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the APC-led Federal Government, must begin to take steps to address injustice and tackle poverty in order to restore calm.

His words: “I will comfortably say 75 per cent are not happy at this moment. There is nothing productive that can come from this nation for as long as this alarming number remains unhappy. Whatever we can use to guarantee their happiness as a nation, we should do that.

“You can’t solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation.”

However, he encouraged Nigerians not to despair to the point of giving up on the country; optimistic that a new Nigeria will soon emerge.