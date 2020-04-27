“You People Are Extremely Evil” — Nigerians React To Amaechi’s ‘Buhari Is Shy’ Comment

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, earlier on Monday April 27, described Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari as a “shy person” who dislikes public show.

The comment which Amaechi made while revealing why Buhari has not commissioned Itakpe-Warri rail line after it was completed has not been taken well by Nigerians.

Since Nigerian Ruler, Buhari assumed office in 2015 up till his second tenure, he has been called out often to address the nation at various times when they felt the need to hear from him and his plans to solve critical issues the country is faced with.

Nigerians who seem angry have pointed to how available Buhari was to address the electorate during his presidential campaign and has referred to the former Governor’s remark as a play on their intelligence.

See below some reactions.

“A General that was once involved in a coup is suddenly shy.

A person that has visited all Local Governments in Nigeria (in his own words) is shy.

He wasn’t shy during his campaigns spanning across 12 years.

“If you are foolish, don’t for once think we are foolish as well.”

If you are foolish, don't for once think we are foolish as well.

“Quite hilarious, I wonder how a sane person publicly attest that a retired general is shy, perhaps these clowns didn’t take time to read about the shy general.

“The shy general was one of the leaders of the military coup of December 1983 that overthrew the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari.

Well only a shy general can do that.

Funny nitwits.

Funny nitwits.

“In 1975, the #shygeneral was among a group of officers that brought General Murtala Mohammed to power. The #shygeneral was later appointed Governor of the North-Eastern State.

“After the bloody 1966 Nigerian coup d’état which resulted in the death of PremierAhmadu Bello. The #shygeneral alongside several young officers from Northern Nigeria, took part in the counter-coup, replacing General Aguiyi Ironsi with General Yakubu Gowon.”

After the bloody 1966 Nigerian coup d'état which resulted in the death of PremierAhmadu Bello. The #shygeneral alongside several young officers from Northern Nigeria, took part in the counter-coup, replacing General Aguiyi Ironsi with General Yakubu Gowon.

“Rotimi Amaechi said buhari is a shy president and doesn’t like public show. Seriously? So how did he become a president? Why is he in a public office? So a retired General is shy? Purported lies from the pit of hell to cloak the irregularities and inexplicable vacancy in asorock.”

Rotimi Amaechi said buhari is a shy president and doesn't like public show. Seriously? So how did he become a president? Why is he in a public office? So a retired General is shy? Purported lies from the pit of hell to cloak the irregularities and inexplicable vacancy in asorock

“U ppl are extremely evil. Is it the same Buhari who said monkeys nd baboons will be socked in blood in 2015? The same Buhari that said he’ll continue to support both openly nd inside him the movement of sharia that’s sweeping over Nigeria in 2001? History’ll judge u all harshly.”

U ppl are extremely evil. Is it the same Buhari who said monkeys nd baboons will be socked in blood in 2015? The same Buhari that said he'll continue to support both openly nd inside him the movement of sharia that's sweeping over Nigeria in 2001? History'll judge u all harshly.

“Lest we forget:

“APC & BUHARI IN 2014: Buhari is fit. He’s going round the 36 states. Do you want to have a race with him? Despite his age, he will definitely defeat you.

“Rotimi Amaechi in 2020: Buhari is shy to appear in public.

“Lest we forget.”

“Watch you and Rotimi Amaechi must be the biggest waste of time. Useless Amaechi don’t have anything to say other than promoting useless @MBuhari agenda of USELESSNESS.”

Watch you and Rotimi Amaechi must be the biggest waste of time. Useless Amaechi don't have anything to say other than promoting useless @MBuhari agenda of USELESSNESS.

At least, the anger will have to subside as the Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 8pm Today which may give birth to new talking points.