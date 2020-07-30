“You People Said There’s No B/Haram Here, Then Who Attacked Us?” — Governor Zulum Slams Army Over Convoy Attack

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has blasted the Nigerian Army over an attack on his convoy in Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

In continuation of the food distribution programme which he started earlier in July, the governor had departed Maiduguri, the state capital on Monday afternoon for the northern part of the state.

Yesterday, he was scheduled to visit Baga, a fishing town on the shores of the Lake Chad region which has been under the control of insurgents for many years until the military declared its liberation, insisting no Nigerian territory is under the control of Boko Haram.

But, few kilometers to Baga, Boko Haram terrorists opened fire on the Governor and his entourage.

Security operatives in the governor’s convoy repelled the attack, but not without casualties on the side of his entourage.

Reacting, Zulum, who confronted the Commanding Officer in Mile 4, expressed his disappointment at the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of insurgents.

The governor said: “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful. You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us?”

Zulum and his entourage has since returned safely to Monguno where the distribution of palliatives continues.