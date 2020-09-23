You Went Through Humiliation, Attacks, But Still Supported Us To Win, Obaseki Thanks Wike After Re-election 

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike went through humiliation and attacks during his re-election campaign, yet he never gave up but continued to support them until he won the election.

He expressed his appreciation for his support before, during and after the Edo governorship election.

Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday during his visit to Rivers State government House to thank Wike for standing by him all through the period of the election.

According to him, as the chair of the National campaign council, he applied himself diligently to task. Indeed, he is a true brother, he added.



He particularly thanked the people for Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for their inputs during whole processing leading to his re-election.

He said, “I want to thank Edo people for their doggedness and determination in ensuring that their votes counted and the will of the people achieved.

“The victory in the September 19 poll was made possible by God and God used the people as an instrument to actualise my second term ambition.

“After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my clothes, and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory. You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen.

“Edo will be better with his re-election as his administration will concentrate on delivering development to Edo people”.