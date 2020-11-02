‘You Will Receive October Salaries This Week’ – FG Assures Workers

The Federal Government has provided some civil servants with explanations for the delay in paying the October 2020 salary; explaining further appropriate measures have been taken this week to resolve the set back.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the Federation ‘s Head of Civil Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to her, the delay is attributable to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the completion of the talks on the new minimum wage and its subsequent adjustment.

“A lump sum was nevertheless given for the minimum wage and its subsequent change in the 2020 budget.

A committee composed of members of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Office of the Budget and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation was also formed to assess the deficiencies of the Departments, Ministries and Agencies (MDAs).

The deficit is to be reimbursed from the lump amount already laid down in the minimum wage budget and its consequential adjustment.

Although appreciating the patience shown by civil servants, the Head of Service also announced that she loaded with the Director-General of the Budget Office who ensured that wages would be paid by the end of the week.