Young Benue Barber Arrested For Giving Customers Haircuts That Allegedly ‘Insult Islam’ In Kano

Elijah Ode, a 23-year-old barber, from Benue state has reportedly been arrested by some Islamic religious extremists in Kano State, for allegedly giving his customers haircuts considered to be “blasphemous to the Islamic religion”.

TheBreakingTimes gathered that Elijah combines barbing with studies and is domicile in the Sabon Gari town of the state

According to reports, Elijah, who is well patronized by young people for possessing exceptional skills in trendy haircuts, attracted the wrath of the extremists last week Wednesday when two of his customers were tortured to stupor for designs claimed to be blasphemous to the Islamic religion.

Thereupon, Elijah was said to be traced to his barbershop, where he was arrested for complicity, and has been in Police detention with the two customers since last week.

Jamesibechi.com quoted his cousin, Mr Sunday Ukenya, to have said the young barber did not design the hairstyles with the intention to provoke.

Ukenya said Elijah was only being innovative doing his work as usual to make a living and pay his fees at his tertiary institution of study in Kano, where he sponsors himself.

Speaking further, he added that the case is already in the court of law at the wish of the aggrieved Muslims with first session being yesterday.

However, he expressed sadness, that all efforts by the young barber’s lawyer to bail him proved abortive for the claim that it is a major case and is as a result not bailable.