There is currently panic on Twitter, as many users have expressed shock at the demise of a user, @O_Okee, Who was killed three hours after tweeting “Nigeria will not end me.”

However, BREAKINGTIMES could not ascertain how he was killed, as at the time of filing this report.

See his tweet below:

Nigeria will not end me — Oke (@O_Okee) October 21, 2020

Below are reactions:

Less than 3hrs later, Nigeria indeed Ended him😭😭😭… Rest on brother. https://t.co/Ha3Tlaa3bI pic.twitter.com/ylIeCXFx3h — VEOPEN (@MohhamedQazeem) October 21, 2020

Maybe if he was in school, maybe this could have been averted. This pain, this agony is unbearable. — 🦋 (@0reoluwa_) October 21, 2020

You cannot see this but I’m dropping this here for everyone that come across this to say a word of prayer for this fallen hero. May your soul Rest in Perfect Peace. ✊🏽💔🇳🇬 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) October 21, 2020

And they ended you in less than 3 hours 💔💔💔💔

Rest in Power warrior ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/clAhn800T6 — Izu (@Izu_fcb) October 21, 2020