Young People Will Have A Priority In My Govt — Obaseki

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has assured the youths that Democracy in Nigeria will take a new turn in year 2021.

The governor made the disclosure while addressing lawyers on Friday shortly after the court affirmed his victory in the September 2020 governorship election.

Obaseki, charged the youths to join them in the Democratic process, adding that the problems of Nigeria can only be solved with democracy.

“As well go about working for our people, strengthening our institutions, Edo will set the needed pace and collectively, we will create opportunities for young men and women to participate actively in democracy.

“I am reiterating that as we work through setting up a new government, young people will have a priority”, Obaseki added.