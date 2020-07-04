You Are Playing Cheap Politics- Saraki To APC

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condemned in strong terms the statement credited to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, associating leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with Ramon Olurunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi who was recently arrested by Dubai police and extradited to the United States of America is currently facing charges cyber fraud, and Business Email Compromise, BEC, schemes amongst other financial crimes.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC Yekini Nabena had in a statement said Hushpuppi’s affinity with the PDP leadership was not mere coincidence as the party’s leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

He said, “The EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring”.

Nabena tired his allegations around a picture Hushpuppi took with a few PDP chieftains which include former Senate president Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye and former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Nabena maintained that the reports the reports linking Hushpuppi to the PDP were not coincidences.

However Saraki while responding to these allegations described it as irresponsible and cheap politics.

Speaking through his Spokesman Yusuph Olaniyonu said he has no association with Hushpuppi and does not know him personally.

He said, “one of the ways by which our anti-graft agencies are weakened and why the fight against corruption in the country is often viewed with suspicion by the international community.”

“At this point, we call on the APC leadership to rein in the so-called Yekini Nabena and compel him to desist from making and circulating such malicious, odious and offensive claims,” the statement concluded.