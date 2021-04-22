Your Government Sponsoring Insecurity In Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu To Buhari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has identified those behind insecurity in the southeastern part of the country.

Kanu accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of sponsoring insecurity in the region.

Speaking through the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, Kanu said the move was to pave way for the military to invade the southeast and kill more people.

He urged the Federal Government to focus more on crushing bandits and terrorists.

“Nothing can change our resolve to free Biafra from the Nigeria bondage. No amount of propaganda by Government can make us change our mind. In case the Presidency don’t know, BIAFRA is more imminent than they think. The night is far spent, and the new dawn is almost here with the Rising Sun of our great nation at the threshold!

“The threat by the Presidency to order military operation to crush the animals disturbing the peace in South East, has simply confirmed our alarm all the while that the federal government is the one sponsoring the escalating insecurity in the zone to provide an excuse for another military operation to kill more innocent Biafrans. It’s only unfortunate that the political elite for their selfish interests have failed to realise this.

“But we ask the Presidency to first crush the bandits and terrorists overrunning the entire North and middle Belt before embarking on any military operation in the South East, otherwise they may have to prepare very well,” a statement by Powerful reads partly.