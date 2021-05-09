Your Govt Cannot Unite Nigeria — Soyinka To Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government cannot unite Nigeria due to its systemic failure, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka said on Saturday.

Speaking at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’ in Abuja, Soyinka claimed Nigeria had lost a key opportunity to unite.

He was responding to Rochas Okorocha, ex-Imo State Governor, who asked if he could write a story that would inspire unity among the various tribes in the country.

Soyinka said: “We had a critical moment and we lost that moment. The moment when this country could have come together.

“There has been more than one moment and we lost the moment. Will another one come? I don’t know. Right now I don’t see it under this government quite frankly.

“There is a failure, a systemic failure in present governance and I don’t know who can put it together.”

However, he insisted that the country should remain one entity.