“Your Irresponsibility Led To Regulation Of Social Media” – 2Face Slams Nigerian Govt

October 31, 2020
 

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia, via a social media bill, has lambasted the Nigerian government over internet regulation.

A social media bill titled “Protection from Internet Falsehoods and Manipulations and Other Relevant Matters Bill 2019” was passed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to regulate the flow of data through social media networks.

However, 2Baba criticized the government for being reckless until the eleventh hour before recognizing the impact of social media information.

According to 2face, unlike ‘greedy’ Nigerian politicians operating on misguided priorities, countries such as China had their government efficiently assess the risks associated with cyberspace at an early stage and made required corrections.

