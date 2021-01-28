“Your Regime Is Most Corrupt In Nigeria” – PDP To Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI) confirms further that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not only a citadel of corruption but the most corrupt in the history of the nation”.

According to them, the TI report, which displays Nigeria plummeting to 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020; dropping 13 places since 2015, under Buhari’s regime highlights further that his government is the most corrupt in the Nations history.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the disclosure in a statement titled ‘TI: Worsened Corruption Rating Under Buhari Vindicates Us- PDP’.

The statement explained in parts that, “This descent into the abyss of corruption explains that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to deceive Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and other corrupt officials of the Buhari-led government.

The fact is that no matter how lies and falsehood try to dominate, the truth must prevail eventually.

“From the oil and inland revenue sectors to security, health, agriculture, food security, healthcare, transportation, road infrastructure, power, education, environment, among other critical sectors, none was spared from the clutches of the corrupt officials from APC”, PDP added.