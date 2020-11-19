Your Service To Nigeria Brought Honour, Goodwill, Buhari Tells Jonathan At 63

By Brangyet Dadiya

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warmly felicitation to former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, November 20, 2020, congratulating him for a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President lauded Dr Jonathan’s contribution to the development of the country and efforts to restore peace in Mali.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.