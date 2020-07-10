0 comments

Your wife is to be celebrated – Reno Omokri

For decades marriage anniversary have always been celebrated by couples who are legally married by law.

The Special Assistant to Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria and also a lawyer, Reno Omokri @renoomokri tweeted that your wife is the active ingredient in the marriage and she is meant to be celebrated and not the husbands.

In his words “ Don’t even celebrate yourself instead celebrate your wife.”

Reno advised husbands not to cheer themselves rather satisfy your wife and do what she like.

