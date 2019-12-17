“You’re a serial liar”,Obaseki fires Oshiomhole,

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been described as a serial liar.

Crusoe Osagie, Governor Godwin Obaseki,s special adviser on media and communication strategy, disclosed this on behalf of his principal, said Oshiomhole should not be taking seriously.

He disclosed this on Monday, December 16, in Benin.

He went ahead to list several instances where he alleged that Oshiomhole twisted the truth. Recall that Oshiomhole had at the weekend alleged that Obaseki failed to learn how to win elections while under his tutelage.

Obaseki said he did not only win his unit and ward during the last general election but also polled more votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 elections than Oshiomhole, when he was governor during the 2015 elections.

The call was made by Osagie, He disclosed this in a statement over the recent happenings in the state.

“Even his allegory of politics being like a forest with dangerous animals is a poor excuse to continue to perpetuate thuggery and the keep the collective patrimony under the control of a few greedy and violent people in the name of winning units and ward elections.