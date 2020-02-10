”You’re an unknown Fulani servant in police uniform” – IPOB replies Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon’s threat to disrupt the funeral of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if members of the group attend the event.

Ene Okon had told The Sun that the burial of Eze Kanu and his wife, king and queen of Afaraukwu, will not take place with the presence of IPOB members.

He stated that the police would react if an IPOB flag, insignia or any form of identification is seen at the burial ceremony scheduled for February 14.

Oko was quoted saying;

“I have already reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s community) and told him that if they want the burial to go smoothly and for police to give them security, they should tell IPOB not to near the area not to talk of participating in the burial,” he said. “If they fail to adhere to what we’ve told them, that means they do not want the burial to go on smoothly because we are going to scatter the place. IPOB is proscribed by the federal government. I, as the commissioner of police in Abia cannot sit here and allow any proscribed group to operate anywhere in this state. “I am saying this again for emphasis that there is no way police will allow a proscribed group to participate in the burial of the king and queen of Afaraukwu simply because they are the parents of their acclaimed leader, we will not allow that and we cannot take anything for granted in the face of abundant intelligence on threat by IPOB.”

However reacting to the statement credited to the police commissioner, IPOB warned against using the name of its leader to curry favor from the federal government.

In a statement released on Monday February 10 by the proscribed group’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, Ene Okon was accused of pushing for a chaotic scene at Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial so he will be rewarded with the rank of AIG. The Police boss was also described as an “unknown Fulani boy-boy and servant in police uniform in Umuahia.”

They reiterated their leader’s threat of hunting down and killing family members and children of the Abia Police Comissioner, if any shot is fired at the burial ceremony.

The statement reads;