You’re Very Stup!d For Stooping So Low To Chat “Sh!t” On Blaqbonez’s IG Live — Sarz Slams Mi

Nigerian producer Sarz On The Beat has has taken to his Twitter handle, @beatsbysarz, to slam rapper, MI Abaga for “denting” his character on an Instagram Live chat with Blaqbonez.

MI had revealed that he took Sarz to a club and after having a great time with bottles and girls, the producer ejaculated in public.

Reacting to this, Sarz wrote:

“@MI_Abaga You’re very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it’s cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window.

“I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you’ll hear from me.”

Mi has however apologized to Sarz, saying he was completely joking.

He tweeted:

“I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz .. I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking.”

