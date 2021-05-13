You’re Wasting Your Time If You Expect Buhari To Act – Falana To Southern Governors

Southern Governors may be wasting their time if they expect President Muhammadu Buhari to act on their resolution, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Falana commended the governors for banning open grazing in the 17 southern states of Nigeria.

However, he urged them to back their ban with a legal instrument to enable the prosecution of offenders.

According to him: “I have read the resolutions. For me, the governors have done very well. They need to mobilise their northern colleagues. They need to walk their talk, because if you expect the presidency will act on this resolution, the governors may be wasting their precious time.

“Each of the governors will have to make enabling laws to translate the decision in the communiqué to legal instruments.”

The human rights lawyer added that the resolutions have come at the right time and “the governors have now formally joined the campaign for restructuring”.