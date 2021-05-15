Youths Picket Police Station as Lebanese Accused of Rape ‘Disappears’ (VIDEO)

There was pandemonium in Jos over the disappearance of an arrested Lebanese citizen who allegedly raped several teenagers.

Simo, the Lebanese was arrested by the Plateau Police Command at the Abattoir Community, a suburb of Jos, the state capital.

According to Africa Independent Television, the Lebanese was said to have lured his victims to his residence, while seven of them are allegedly pregnant.

He was arrested following a complaint at the police station by a parent of a girl that was allegedly molested by the Lebanese.

Further investigation led to the discovery of his other victims in the community, a situation that angered community members who stormed the Police Station, calling for justice for the victims.

When asked what was the cause of the commotion at the Police station, a witness said ; “We have an issue about a Lebanese man using girls of age 10-13 to act pornography. He was arrested yesterday (Thursday) but now he is nowhere to be found and the policemen are saying nothing about it.

“The police have refused to release the girls in question. So there is uproar around the station because the youths insist that the girls must be released and that the man must not go free,”

