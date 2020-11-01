Youths To Take The Lead To Move Against Rape: Nassarawa First Lady.

Hajiya Silifat Sule,Wife of the Nasarawa State Governor has called for the Nigerian youths to take the lead against rape, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

She gave this charge at the National Convention of Nasarawa State Students Association in Lafia.

According to her, to achieve creating a decent society lies in the hands of the youths who are now being used as tools in the hands of those who never meant well for the country and the future of the youths.

Similarly, Hajiya Silifat urged students at all levels in Nigeria to take the lead in ensuring that every girls child and other susceptible members of the society are protected from any form of violence and harassments.

Being represented by Special Assistance to the Governor’s wife on Media, Ishaq Lamino, Hajiya Sule urged the students to place hard work and perseverance as their watchword and stay away from unlawful activities.

Prior to her statements, Comrade Alkahmis Ladan National President, Nasarawa State Students Association, had called on leaders at all levels to take a bold step towards addressing the problem of poor educational standard and Unemployment in the Country.

Comrade Ladan emphasise on the need for the State Government to pay more attention to job creation through acquisition of skills for the large number of unemployed graduates in the state and country at large.