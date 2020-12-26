Yuletide: Pray For Peace, Support The Fight Against Insurgence – Gov. Zulum

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has called on Nigerians to pray for peace and support the fight against Insurgence as they celebrate Christmas.

The Governor stated this in his Christmas message on Friday.

Zulum said, “While wishing everyone a peaceful, joyful and blessed Christmas, I urge all of us to reflect on how security forces, local hunters and vigilantes are marking Christmas in bushes, hunting Boko Haram and also being hunted by the insurgents. “Let us also reflect on how families of these forces and volunteers are celebrating without their bread winners,’’ the governor said in his Christmas message”.

“Reflecting on the conditions of fellow citizens will arouse our consciousness to rededicate ourselves to ceaselessly pray for peace and to support the fight against insurgents through generating relevant information for security agents”.

He said, “We will continue to accord far reaching support to security forces, especially those who have shown their dedication and gallantry”.

“We will commend and reward, and where there is the need to raise voices of concern, we will do so on behalf of our citizens whom we have sworn to protect”.

According to him, “I believe in the carrot-and-stick approach and this is based on my personal principles and my training in the academic”.

“Critical thinking is the foundation of academics and in this, the philosophy is to look at the opposite side of every case study”.

Similarly, the Governor expressed, “From the academic point of view, there is never one side to any case under study and this is why I commend, I reward, and I also criticise”.

Furthermore, Governor Zulum said, “I take every issue on its own merit and I do so with the best of intentions and without fear or favour, affection or ill will”.