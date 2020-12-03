Zabarmani Massacre: Families of 48 Slain Victims Receive N28.8m from Gov Zulum

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has on Thursday, restituted the families of 48 farmers that were killed by Boko Haram fighters last Saturday with the sum of twenty-eight million, eight hundred thousand naira.

Recall that 48 farmers in Zabarmani upon working on their rice farms were ambushed, killed by Boko Haram fighters.

The development therefore means the 48 families will each receive sum of N600,000 including bags containing food supplements.

The amassed funds came to be as a result of combined efforts from the Northern Governors Forum, and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) who raised N20 million and N5 million respectively.

A committee led by Borno Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Saina Buba, carried out the distribution in Zabarmari.

The group were made up of House of Representatives and Borno House of Assembly members for Jere constituency, two Special Advisers and Chairman-elect, Jere Local Government Area.

On their part, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs donated food supplements to the victims’ families. They contributed 13,000 bags of rice, maize and beans; 1,300 cans of vegetable oil; 2116 cartons of seasoning cubes; 1083 tomato, and 650 sachets of salt.