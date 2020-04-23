Zambian Police Summon Father Who Was Slapping His Son For Having Bad Grades In Viral Video

Zambian Police have Summoned George Bester, the father who was slapping his son for having bad grades in a viral video for questioning.

Bester, who is the Senior Manager of Operations, Northern Region at MTN Zambia was summoned by Police Child Protection Unit over child abuse concerns.

In the video, the father can be seen slapping and poking his son while he complains about the money he spends on school fees.

A voice of a woman, believed to be his wife, is heard pleading with Bester to stop beating the boy.

The video has sparked social media debates whether what the parent did was meting discipline or brutal assault.

@iam_bussie wrote: “This is completely wrong. He has no right to hit the boy. Every child is special in their own way. What other alternatives has he explored? Did he monitor the boy’s CA? Has he considered meeting with his teachers and school officials? This is d reason an avrg African is timid.”

@OndoFirstBorn wrote: “Sadly, this man might lose his Job. That boy and the woman were definitely sent to destroy this man cos I don’t understand the reason why the woman made the video in the first place.”

@danyphonia wrote: “I hope woke twitter community will be available to take care of the boy and the woman who recorded the scene after they must have been kick them out should the man lose his job and source of livelihood.”

@abbaavil wrote: “Social media can make or break you. Thread wisely.”

