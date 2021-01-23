Zamfara: 35 Killed In Village Attack

The Emir of Maru in Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari, has confirmed that 35 people were killed during an attack on five villages in his emirate

While briefing Governor Bello Matawalle who paid a sympathy visit to the affected villages, the Emir said the affected villages are Dutsin Gari, Asha-lafiya, Rayau, Munkuru, Mahuta and Talli.

The Emir who called on the Governor to come to their aid, said the affected communities were in a terrible situation.

In his remark, Governor Matawalle assured them that his administration would soon come to their aid.

Also, he added that adequate security personnel would be deployed in the area to restore peace so that the people could go back to their respective villages.

His words, “I want to sincerely sympathize with you over the attacks and loss of your loved ones”.

“I assure you that I will do everything within my powers to make sure that you go back to your respective villages”.

“I will very soon send some relief materials to all of you as soon as possible”.

Furthermore, the Governor said that his administration would soon fish out those responsible and punish them to serve as a deterrent to others.