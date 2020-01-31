Zamfara: Bandits kidnap district head, son; demand N40m to avoid attack on community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday stormed Gayari community in Gummi local government area of Zamfara state, abducted the district head and his son, Breaking Times learnt.

Residents told a news medium that the gunmen arrived the community on dozens of motorbikes and placed the residence of the district head, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Gayari under siege, and forced themselves into his room.

“They didn’t kill any one, they told him that they were at his residence to go with him. They took his son too and asked the whole community to mobilize N40 million for them to avoid attack, ” a resident Abubakar A Gummi said.

They latter released the son of the district head identified as Safiyanu who is sick but continued to hold his father and one other person called Yassar.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu confirmed the incident but said investigation had commenced and efforts were being made to rescue them.