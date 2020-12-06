Zamfara Bye-Election: INEC Declares Bakura Constituency Inconclusive

By Seun Adeuyi

Bakura constituency bye-election in Zamfara state has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ibrahim Magawata, the returning officer, who announced the result on Sunday explained that results from 14 polling units were cancelled because of over-voting.

The returning officer said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 18,645 and 16,464 respectively, having a difference of 2,181.

According to Magawata, the cancellation of the 14 polling units affected 11,429 voters which is higher than the margin announced and so declared the election inconclusive.

He said some polling units did not have any votes recorded because ballot boxes were snatched.

There was tension in the area days before the polls held, according to NAN.

There have been allegations and counter-allegations of intimidation and rigging by both the PDP and APC.

This led to the deployment of more security personnel to the area.

INEC is expected to brief the media on the development and the next line of action.