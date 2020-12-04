Zamfara Bye-election: PDP Alleges Plots Of Violence, Rigging By APC

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over alleged use of security agents and armed thugs by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash chaos and rig the December 5, 2020 Bakura Federal Constituency bye-election.

This disclosure was made by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday.

PDP asserted that there is currently a siege on citizens in the state, and that two of its party supporters were murdered by suspected thugs of the APC as security operatives watch.

The party further alleged that the APC brought in special forces of the IRT and STS, three DIGs of Police, two Police Commissioners, six Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police and not fewer than 800 soldiers into the constituency.

“Taking into consideration the two special units of the Police who prefers to abandon their supposed role of securing the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, thereby leaving motorists at the mercy of bandits, all because the APC wants to alter votes count in Bakura constituency”.

PDP noted also that 200 Velarus Special Forces of the Nigeria Police, as well as 10 armoured vehicles were said to be mobilized to Bakura Constituency.

PDP claims to have identified the arrivals of APC riggers which includes five sitting governors, seven senators, members of the House of Representative and ministers, all for just a single constituency bye-election.

“We believe that such desperation being displayed by the APC has exposed further its lack of acceptance in Zamfara state and particularly Bakura constituency, which stays unbeatable stronghold of the PDP with highest number of supporters across board”, said PDP.

The desperation, PDP said, also confirmed the superiority and domination of Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun)-led PDP in the state.

The party called on the APC to note that its intended resort to violence and intimidation by using security operatives will be of no use, stressing that the people of Bakura cannot be bamboozle by such malfeasances.