Zamfara commissioner Urges Matawalle to join APC

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Tsafe, on Sunday appealed to his principal, Governor Bello Matawalle, to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

Matawalle is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party who became the governor of the state following a Supreme Court judgment that nullified the victory of the APC.

Tsafe, is one of the APC stalwarts appointed by Matawalle into the state executive council in line with his all-inclusive government philosophy.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Commissioner enjoined his principal to join the party at the centre to enable him to consolidate the successes being recorded in the state.

The statement quoted the commissioner, who was addressing a crowd of supporters, in Tsafe, on Saturday as saying “We are using this medium to call on His Excellency, Dr Bello Matawalle, to dump the PDP.

“If he joins, more attention would be given to the state by the Federal Government. He should join our camp. Our leader is anxiously waiting for him.”

Chieftains of the APC at the gathering, included among others: the state chairman, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako, Alhaji Ahmed Maiaya Tsafe and Salisu Musa Kainuwa.