Zamfara: Eight Dies As Gunmen Attack Emir’s Convoy

Unknown gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, killed eight and injured others.

An eyewitness that was fortunate enough to escape during the assault revealed that, “The Emir’s convoy was ambushed by unidentified gunmen along Zaria-Funtua highway while returning to Gusau from Abuja.

“The Emir was coming back to Zamfara from Abuja in the midnight in a convoy of his official vehicles.”

Continuing, he said eight persons inside the Toyota Hilux at the time of the attack including the driver, were all shot dead by the men, noting that the Emir escaped unhurt”.

He said, “The victims included three policemen and the driver of the Toyota Hilux.

When reached, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, neglected comments.

Meanwhile, “The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Isa Gambo, noted, “I am aware of the case.”

Details later..