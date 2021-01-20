Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Denies Donating Vehicles To Bandits

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, has responded to reports making the rounds that he supplied vehicles to bandits in the state.

Alh. Abubakar Maradun, a former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, had made the allegation against the Governor, saying he supplied Hilux vehicles to bandits which they used to attack innocent residents.

According to Maradun, the bandits used two of the vehicles in an attack on Janbako community which led to the death of ten people.

He said, “They went to that village in two of the Hilux vehicles given to them by the Zamfara State Government. One of the vehicles broke down and was abandoned by the bandits. These bandits have been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people and the press has been silent.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, while describing it as wicked, admitted that the Governor did donate vehicles, but they were distributed to all the security agencies in the state.

His words, “These vehicles were duly distributed to all security agencies in the state under the supervision of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police.

“The beneficiaries included the military, the police, the customs and excise, the immigration services, the NDLEA, the NSCDC, the FRSC, among others.”

The Governor while reacting to the allegation via his official Twitter handle, @Bellomatawallel, corroborated the words of Baffa.

“This is a false and malicious report by a dead newspaper clinging on spreading fake news to stay relevant. Sahara reporters should’ve professionally sought out our government to verify this information before rushing to press. This is against the ethics of journalism.

“The said vehicles, 200 of them were donated to security agencies in the state to boost their morale in tackling insurgency. This is a display of quackery and sheer mischief targeted at disabusing the minds of law abiding and patriotic citizens of the state.”