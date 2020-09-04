Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Threatens Imprisonment For Hate Speech Defaulters

Zamfara State Governor, Hon Bello Mohammed Matawalle has sent warning to opposition parties in the state against the use of vulgar words that could ultimately land them in prison.

He have this revelation as he received some APC chieftains that previously decamped to opposing party. According to him, any politician that besmirches or attacks his character will be arrested.

He said people should check carefully before they utter words from their mouth, adding that he would not relent in prosecuting anyone culpable of assassinating character of another.

Some politicians who have lost favour in minds of the electorates, results to use of hate speech and deformation of other persons character, so as to get recognition from them.

He advised the out of favour politicians to steer clear of the business runnings of the state Government, or risk prosecution.

“Hate speech is bad and seeks to put a person in a negative perception in eyes of members of the society, that is why I will keep warning intending offenders to think twice before defaming a character”, he added.