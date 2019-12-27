Zamfara government bans selling of cattle without receipts and photos

The Zamfara State Government has announced a ban on selling of cows without receipts and photos.

The state commissioner of security and home affairs, Abubakar Daura who made the announcement in Daura said the decision was taken to curb the rate at which stolen livestock are being sold at markets in the state.

Recalling how five trailers loaded with cows and cattle stolen from Zamfara State was intercepted in Kaduna and Lagos state, Daura stated that security operatives in the state have been instructed to enforce the ban which includes verification of receipts and cows being conveyed and making sure both the buyer and seller take photos after the transaction has been concluded.

He said;

“We have been receiving series of reports bordering on stolen cows and cattle and the state government has recovered 500 stolen cows through the committee constituted by the state government on security issues.

“The state government would no longer tolerate the sale of cows and cattle with out any receipt in any market of the state.

“We introduced this so that it would be very easy to detect the sellers of stolen cows and cattle and the buyers of the stolen cows so they can be arrested as the are partners in crime. “

The Commissioner also disclosed that the state government has enacted a law which stipulates that no vehicle would move out of the state or inside the state after 6pm to 6 am.