Zamfara Governor Meets His Bauchi Counterpart, Amid Alleged Defection Plan, Assures Of Readiness To Work For PDP [PHOTOS]

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State and Bala Mohammed, his Bauchi counterpart on Saturday met in Abuja, the Nation’s Capital, amid speculations that he (Matawalle) was planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details of the meeting were contained in a statement signed by Lawal Muazu Bauchi, New Media Aide to Bauchi governor.

According to the statement, the two governors had a talk on issues related to exploration of mining, security as well as strengthening security for the benefit of their states.

It said the meeting had in attendance top government officials of the States, stakeholders in the areas of mining of solid minerals among others.

Similarly, the duo were said to have discussed on ways forward to rebuilding and strengthening the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the two states, the North and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Mohammed was accompanied to the meeting with his Chief of Staff, Dr. Ladan Salihu; his close friend Associate Professor, Pastor John Kennedy Opara; among others.

Defection rumour

Media reports recently indicated that Matawalle had concluded arrangements to defect from the PDP to the APC.

It was reported that arrangements have been concluded for the formal defection of the governor, who will be introduced to President Muhammadu Buhari by the chairman of the ruling party’s convention committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The deal, according to sources, may be sealed on Tuesday when the federal government delegation visits Zamfara to sympathize with the governor over the recent market fire incident in the state.