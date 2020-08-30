Zamfara Govt Set To Introduce Law That Enforces Death Sentence To Reckless Drivers

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle revealed that a plan is currently in motion that will administer death sentence to drivers culpable of wayward driving in the State.

He gave this disclosure during a condolence paid visit alongside BUA management and some of his executives to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello who lost about 15 individuals from his Emirate.

The Governor also affirmed that the new law will also impose certain to be paid fine on each life lost by the drivers in the state.

Matawalle who expressed grievances by referencing the the incident that resulted to demise of 15 individuals after their vehicle was hit by a reckless truck driver.

According to him, trucks running on the highway will be measured, as they will now have certain amount weight of goods to carry when travelling.

“N2 million will be given to each families of the deceased, while N1.5 million will as well be given to families of individuals that were single that also died from the accident.

He further stated that the same families of the deceased 15 persons will be paid N50,000 till end of his administration.

He stressed also that motorists in the state will before they go about their businesses, will undergo drug test, so as to avoid situation where individuals drive without some form of control.