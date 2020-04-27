Zamfara: Nigerian Army Kill 89 Bandits, Rescue 5 Captives

At least 89 armed bandits were on Friday, killed by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in Zamfara state.

This was disclosed in an operation update released to the media by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations (CDMO), in the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Saturday,

General Enenche, who said that the troops also rescued five persons kidnapped by the bandits, as well as 322 rustled cattle, got a well-done Salute from the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, for their exploit in battle.

The CDMO further disclosed that an unconfirmed numbers of the bandits escaped military fire with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

He added that several weapons and other valuables were recovered from the conquered criminals after their camps were properly cleared.

The military operations Spokesman, said that the exploits were recorded by “troops of Sector 9 Operation HADARIN DAJI on 24 April 2020 supported by Troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Two helicopter gun ships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army, neutralised bandits, recover arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said: “During the operation, 89 bandits were neutralized and uncomfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds

“Items recovered include: 19 AK -47 rifles, 1 PKT machine gun,9 magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol were recovered.”

General Enenche averred that there was no loss of troops or equipment on the side of the military.

The CDMO stated: “Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and 9 cell phones were recovered.

“Five kidnapped victims comprising 3 females and 2 males were rescued.

“The bandits camps were cleared by troops. Formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process.

“The Chief Defence Staff hereby congratulates the Troops for this commendable feat.”

