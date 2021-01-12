Zamfara : Police Ban Illegal Use Of Tinted Glasses, Siren, Others

By Adejumo Enock

Zamfara State Police authorities has placed a ban on the unauthorised and illegal use of sirens, revolving lights, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered, and spy plate numbers in the state.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro who made this announcement on Monday said the ban is with immediate effect.

Channels TV reported that the Commissioner serves all Area Commanders, DPO’s and Police Tactical Units the directives to ensure absolute compliance and full enforcement of other traffic regulations.

Yaro also instructed the state police officers to arrest and persecute violators of this order and other traffic regulations.

Similarly, he added that anyone caught violating this law will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Furthermore, The State Commissioner advised members of the public to co-operate with the police and other relevant security agencies in the effort to eradicate criminal activities in the state.