Zamfara: Police Rescue 8 Abducted Victims, Arrest 4 Suspects – Official

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigeria Police Force, Zamfara State Command said it has arrested four suspects over alleged killing of a Fulani herdsman.

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro at a press conference in Gusau on Sunday said the police command also recovered 200 rustled cows following its steadfastness in crime fighting.

According to him, some weapons were recovered and the command secured the release of no fewer than eight persons abducted three weeks ago.

His words, “We recovered no fewer than 200 stolen cows, five AK 47 rifles, three vehicles and a large number of ammunitions”.

“As a result of the ongoing peace engagement in Shinkafi Local Government Area, we have recovered one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 18 rounds of live ammunition”.

He restated the command’s readiness to constantly engage stakeholders in the state to ensure an effective fight against crime and violence.

Furthermore, “We shall continue with the peace process, we shall continue to engage meaningfully with all the stakeholders in order to rid the state of all forms armed banditry”. He said.