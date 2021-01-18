Zamfara: Troops Kill 35 Bandits, Recovers Stolen Cows

By Onwuka Gerald

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 35 bandits and recovered many stolen cows in Zamfara State.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche.

Enenche said, “After ganering valid intelligence on the movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, operatives of forward operating base Kekuwuje immediately swung into action and contacted the bandits.

The troops confronting the bandits, neutralized 30 of them and recovered 24 cows and an unspecified number of sheep.

“Similarly, on 17 January 21, personnel deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“The troops went to the area to halt the reprisal attack. They were ambushed as they enclosed Janbako Village where firefight started.

Enenche said The troops overwhelmed the bandits and subdued five of them.

“Also, fleeing bandits are being pursued by the troops”.

“The Nigeria Armed forces and other security agencies would sustain the offensive against bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements in the country”, he added.