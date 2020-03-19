Zenith Bank Donates N100m To Abule-Ado Relief Fund

Zenith Bank Plc has donated N100m Relief fund to the Abule-Ado ezplosion victims in Lagos State, to ease their sufferings.

The recent pipeline blast, which led to nationwide mourning, reportedly claimed the lives of 17 persons, while there are 25 casualties currently being treated. 50 houses in the area and neighbouring communities were reportedly destroyed.

The donation was announced by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his official twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu.

“I received the Executive Management of @ZenithBank today. They showed solidarity and donated N100m to the Abule Ado Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture from Zenith Bank and call on other organisations to support our efforts to give succour to the victims,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

