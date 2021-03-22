Zone 2023 Presidential Ticket to South-South, Obaseki Cautions PDP

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South-South.

Obaseki made the remarks in Benin, during a reception in honour of Chief Dan Orbih, who was recently elected National Vice Chairman, South-South, of the PDP.

Obaseki argued that for equity sake, the South-South region should be allowed to produce the next president.

Obaseki said, the “Presidency must come back to South-South and you (Orbih) must go round the country to let them know that we can’t be cheated. We expect you to deliver the presidency to the zone.”

The PDP has said it had not yet decided on the zone that would produce its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The party’s Governor Bala Mohammed-led Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Elections had rattled some sections of the country by recommending that the PDP should throw open the contest for its 2023 Presidential ticket.

The Chairman of the committee said: “We think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

But in a swift reaction yesterday, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party had not adopted any of the recommendations of the Bala Mohammed-led Committee, including that of zoning its presidential ticket.