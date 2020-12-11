Zubby Michael Wins Best Actor Of The Year Award

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael is currently in a jubilating mood after he bagged the momentous ‘Actor of the Year’ award.

The film actor announced this in a post he shared via his Instagram account on Friday.

Michael shared a photo online where he posed with the award he collected in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The action-movie oriented actor wrote on his Instagram page, “BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR, Abuja thanks #ZM #SA #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”.

He has since been receiving congratulatory messages from colleagues in the movie industry, friends, family, and fans.