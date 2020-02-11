Zulum pledges support for Auno victims

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, visibly shaken when he saw the charred remains of victims who had died in the fire resulting from burnt vehicles, requested the military authorities to dismantle the Auno gate from its present position and move it further away from the village so that it will be more difficult for insurgents to gain access into the village.

He said: “Borno State government will assist those whose vehicles were destroyed in the attack as well as those whose goods were burnt in trucks transporting foodstuff and other wares into Maiduguri.”

He also called on the people to remain calm and be law-abiding in the face of these challenges while the government looks for ways out of the situation.