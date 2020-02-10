Zulum’s reward of Igbo teacher indictment on divisive politicians, says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says the recent act of kindness by Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, is an indictment on those who categorise victims of Boko Haram insurgents along religious lines.

Zulum visited Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 primary school around 6:30 am on Friday where he met Obiageli Mazi, a class teacher.

Impressed by her dedication to work, the governor commended and rewarded her with a cash gift of N100,000 cash.

He also recommended her for promotion, and in less than 24 hours, the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) announced her promotion to assistant headmistress.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Falana commended Zulum for rewarding Mazi irrespective of her religion and ethnicity.

“No doubt, governor Zulum deserves commendation for rewarding Mrs Obiageli notwithstanding her religion and her state of origin,” he said.

”Governor Zulum has actualized section 15 (1) of the Constitution which provides that ‘national integration shall be encouraged whilst discrimination on the grounds of place of origin, sex, religion, status, ethnic or linguistic association or ties shall be prohibited.”

Falana said the governor’s actions should be a reference point for politicians and the elite who use religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians.

“The Zulum example is an indictment of those who are currently busy counting the thousands of Nigerian citizens that have been brutally killed and abducted by the satanic Boko Haram insurgents along religious divide,” he said.

“The example of Governor Zulum is a challenge to the labour movement and other progressive forces to intensify the campaign against reactionary politicians and the backward members of the elite that are taking advantage of insecurity and official incompetence to divide the economically marginalised people of Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines.”