Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk hrms is a great initiative taken by Pakistani Government for School Education Department. When you open website hrms sedhr, you have option to enter username and password. Then select from the given options.

Teaching Staff Supervisory Staff Non Teaching Staff Department Staff PITB User File Management E&D QAED PER AG Office DS Office

From the above given options you can see that this website connects all Educations institutions and services on one place. In this article we will explain some services for Teaching Staff. They can login Hrms Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk with their SIS PUNJAB username and password.

How to apply leave on HRMS Punjab ?

You can apply leave on hrms punjab or on sis app. If for some reason your sis app is not working, or your mobile phone is out of order, you can proceed with hrms punjab on website. Click on Leave Request from left side menu. Next Page will show all types of available leaves a teacher can apply for. For example:

Casual Leaves Earned Leaves Extra ordinary Leaves Study Leaves Medical Leaves Paternity Leaves Iddat Leaves Ummrah Leaves Ex-Pakistan Leave Hajj Leaves

Click on APPLY LEAVE button after deciding which type of leave you need. The Agreement page will be opened with the following description.

“Government servants are not entitled to Casual Leave as of right. The Casual Leave is granted to them by way of grace to enable Government servants to attend to their private affairs of casual nature.” (Revised leave rules 1981, page 24)

Click on Agree and you will be redirected to the sedhr punjab gov pk leave application form page which includes:

Type of Leave Leave Required From Leave Required To No. of Leave Days Purpose of Leave I will report back on Any other Attachment

Click on Process button after filling out the form. Sedhr punjab gov pk hrms leave application will be sent to the School Headmaster. The School Headmaster or the Principal has to accept or reject the hrms sedhr leave application within 24 hours.

ACR Form for Contract Employees Punjab Govt PDF

Annual Confidential Report (ACR) form education department punjab is a matter of the past. This form used to available in pdf format and was available on photostat shops.

Now you can apply PER/ACR online through Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk. Click on PER/ACR button in left menu and fill the details. Annual confidential report sample remarks can be written for all staff. After submitting ACR for contract and permanent employees, Click on Show Details. You can check their all information.