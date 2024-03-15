Scholarships for international students in USA: A list of the most popular programs

Have you ever dreamt about entering the hall of one of the biggest universities or colleges in the USA? This country is a leader in being a magnet for ambitious youth from all over the world, welcoming talents, innovators, and pioneering thinkers. There are films about studying in the US; American education has its own style, celebrities, and significant media support. However, behind the facade of this brilliance, there’s a harsh reality you might not like a lot. As everything comes at its cost, the requirements for entering those educational establishments are sometimes impossibly high, even for US citizens, being inaccessible to foreigners. But it’s not a reason to give up your dream of studying in the USA!

We’ve collected a bunch of advice for you as an international student if you intend to find fully funded scholarships in the USA. We found some straightforward and approachable programs you might not have known about earlier to encourage you even further.

Full scholarships for international students in USA: Most precious pieces of advice

Most foreigners are looking for this type of support while considering studying in a college or university in the US. Full scholarships cover tuition for studying and living, books, and sometimes even technical appliances or software needed for studying. The program may cover relocation expenses for a participant. That’s why you’re not the only one deserving to take a big bite of this cake.

Securing a full scholarship is highly competitive. To be successful in admission for full scholarships for international students, start preparing early by researching the eligibility criteria of each program and their deadlines. Assess your strong sides wisely, as well as your time and funds. You'll have to invest a lot to stand out with your admission. Aside from your current studying achievements, you must present your volunteer, social, mentorship, and other additional activities to the representatives of the scholarships in the USA. Write a compelling personal statement and seek strong letters of recommendation from your mentors or colleagues.

Let’s look closely at the variety of postgraduate and undergraduate scholarships for international students in the USA you might be interested in. Your success in admission depends strongly on the right choice of the program that fits your case.

Merit-based programs

The difference between you and other students is what worries the admission committee. You have to offer outstanding achievements in studying, extracurricular activities, your individual creative work, or other spheres. And only the best of the best are welcome here.

University-sponsored scholarships

Many universities in the US can afford scholarship programs for talented international students to make them more prestigious, the studying atmosphere more creative and diversified, and the overall ratings higher. For example, the Emory University Scholar Programs provide merit-based scholarships that cover full tuition, room, and board.

Need-based scholarships

This type of scholarship is more of a supportive kind, ensuring equality among the students of the one institution. Universities like Harvard and Yale offer substantial financial aid packages, ensuring all admitted students can afford to attend regardless of their financial background.

Country-specific programs

Certain scholarships target students from specific countries or regions (and yours might be one of them!). For example, the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) offers Fulbright-Nehru fellowships for Indian students to pursue higher education in the USA.

So, what kind of scholarship for international students in the USA do you prefer? Each one requires a strong effort from your side and extreme attention to the admissions requirements and process. But anyway, students who graduate scholarships in the US are still the most promising and successful in the labor market. Let’s look at the most popular programs for you to choose from.

Top scholarships for international students in the USA: Choose your destiny!

Boston University’s College of Fine Arts

Boston University’s College of Fine Arts Scholarships are available for students with remarkable artistic skills, determined via auditions or portfolio reviews. Visit the respective departmental websites for more details on application requirements.

American University

The American University Emerging Global Leader Scholarship combines a commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and global involvement. Recipients are driven to achieve, lead, and contribute to positive social change, specifically to enhance underprivileged communities in their home countries upon return.

Illinois Wesleyan University

Illinois Wesleyan University offers merit scholarships and additional financial aid to international students who aren’t U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Clark University

Clark University Global Scholars Program prioritizes students with standout secondary school achievements and character. Awards are based solely on the admission application, independent of financial need. International students should be prepared to fund a substantial portion of their education, despite potential scholarship eligibility.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

To be eligible for Fairleigh Dickinson University Scholarship, applicants must submit a complete FDU admission application. Scholarships are awarded at admission and maintain their value annually for Fall and Spring semesters, excluding Summer. Continuation depends on full-time enrollment, good academic standing, and maintaining a specified GPA at FDU.

Fulbright Foreign Program

Fulbright Foreign Student Program offers opportunities for graduate students, emerging professionals, and artists from overseas to pursue studies and research across the US. Active in over 160 countries, it annually awards around 4,000 scholarships to international students

Rotary Peace Fellowship

Annually, Rotary Peace Fellowship offers up to 130 full fellowships for global leaders to pursue studies at its peace centers, fostering skills in peace and development through comprehensive training and networking. The program includes all expenses, from tuition and accommodation to travel and practical fieldwork.

Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program

Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program nurtures a diverse community of Stanford graduate students, providing enriching experiences to develop innovative leaders ready to tackle global challenges. Scholars benefit from a three-year fellowship covering tuition, living, academic expenses, and an annual travel allowance to Stanford.

Follow your dream

Now, when you look through these scholarships for international students in the USA, what do you think of it? Will you lose hope to enter or try even more to keep up with your heart’s desire? If you find the program that speaks to you, each sleepless night invested in the preparation for admission will be rewarded. But if you are just looking for the loud name of the institution granting you the PhD or masters degree, not for hard studying and achieving, maybe you have to reconsider your motivation. In both cases, we wish you the best of luck with your studies and hope you become the happiest of all international graduate students!