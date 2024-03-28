Niya Morant Age: Facts About The Younger Sister of Ja Morant

Everyone knows the younger sister of Ja Morant, who is a popular basketball player. Player. The world is waiting for her fat as she has headed to an HBCU. Niya, also known as Teniya, started playing basketball for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. This announcement was made through Instagram with photos and the caption,’ Let’s go Devilettes. ‘People want to know both her personal and professional life, so start by looking at Niya Morant’s age, early life, career, relationship status, etc.

Early Life and Family

The basketball player Niya Morant is so young at this time. She was born on 16th February 2005 in Dalzell, South Carolina. Everyone was surprised to hear the age of Niya Morant. Yes! The emerging player Niya Morant age is just 19 years old. Her parents always supported her because both were once college basketball athletes. Her parent’s names are Hamie Morant and Tee Morant. Niya’s father also played for Claflin University.

In addition, her brother Ja Morant is a well-known basketball player, and she started getting recognition because of her brother. Ja Morant played basketball in his college ball at Murray State. Meanwhile, her sister followed in the footsteps of her father, Tee Morant, who was also a player in college at Claflin University. Now, Niya has a chance to show her talent to an HBCU.

Education History

Niya started getting an education at Hillcrest Middle School in Dalzell, South Carolina. After that, she made her way to Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. She is passionate about the sport and gives her full dedication to the game. Now, she is enrolled in Claflin University for her graduation degree,

Physical Attributes

The young Niya Morant seems beautiful with her dark complexion. She has beautiful features and black wavy hair. Niya is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and he weighs around 130 lbs.

Relationship Status

No doubt Niya is a talented basketball player who does not only slay on the court but also in her love life. Sometimes, she shares pictures with her followers on social media. So, we can see the cute pictures on social media with her friends. However, she never discussed the open relationship, so we can’t say she has been dating anyone.

Career

As we know, the younger sister of Ja Moran decided her life at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. She is a rising basketball player who shows her skill on the court. Fans really appreciated her and were impressed by her viral video in which she was playing with her brother. Noya continuously practices with her brother every day to keep herself updated. No doubt she is a talented player and caught the attention of fans with her incredible talent and skills.

Social Media Appearance

Niya Moran is active on social media, sharing impressive photos and videos. She has more than 280k followers on Instagram under the username @niyamorant. She also shares content on TikTok, where she has over 120k followers under the username @niyamorant. Niya Moran is gaining popularity day by day, and hopefully, her fame will skyrocket in the future.

Net Worth

The sister of popular NBA star Niya Moran keeps her net worth private. She and her family have an impressive luxury lifestyle. Her brother Ja’s net worth is around $8 million, so her sister earns a lot of money.

In a nutshell, Everyone is impressed by her basketball skills and made their way on social media—fans like her fast moves on the court. Niya is making her name in basketball and hopes she will be popular like her brother one day.