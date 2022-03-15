Schedule of Interviews for Class IV Posts in Sahiwal and Chichawatni

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Interviews have been rescheduled for recruitment to vacant posts of Class IV in District Education Authority, Sahiwal District. This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Education Dr Muhammad Arshad in a press release.

Interviews of Class IV Posts in Chichawatni

According to the new schedule, the interviews of the candidates of Elementary Male / Female Wing Tehsil Chichawatni will be held on March 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government MC Model High School Chichawatni.

Similarly, interviews of candidates for Secondary Wing, Tehsil Chichawatni will be held on March 19 from 9 am to 4 pm at Government MC Model High School, Chichawatni.

Interviews of Class IV Posts in Sahiwal

Candidates will be in Elementary Mail / Female Wing of Tehsil Sahiwal on March 21 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government High School Sahiwal.

Similarly, interviews of candidates of Secondary Wing Tehsil Sahiwal were conducted on March 22 from 9 am to 4 pm at Government High School Sahiwal.

He further said that the interviews of the candidates who could not participate in the interviews of all the districts for any reason would be conducted on March 24 at Government High School Sahiwal.